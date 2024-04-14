Police Conducts Search Operation In Noor Colony
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Sunday, launched special search operation in Noor Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station.
According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers of Sadiqabad Police Station conducted search operation.
During operation, police have searched 33 houses, 11 shops while 52 persons were interrogated.
However, no arrest was made on the occasion. The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are being conducted in different areas regularly.
