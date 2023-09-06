Open Menu

Police Finalize Foolproof Security Arrangements For Chehlum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Wednesday finalized foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a police spokesman, the police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala.

He informed that the CPO had directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum and utilize all available resources to provide tight security cover to the mourners.

More than 4,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of the processions while 250 Traffic Wardens and City Traffic officers would also be on duty to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

A control room would be set up in the office of the City Police Officer in Rawalpindi to ensure implementation of the security plan, he said.

He further informed that CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the processions.

Three-layer security would be provided to the processions, and walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of the processions, he said adding, the participants would be allowed to join the main procession after a full body search.

According to CPO, under the security arrangements, no one will be allowed to stand on the rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes. Snipers will also be deployed for the security of the main procession, he said.

The CPO informed that searching and sweeping of the main procession route would be carried out and streets, roads, diversion points and other routes along the main procession route would be sealed.

All available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for Chehlum, the CPO added.

