UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Finalize Security Plan For Chehlum Processions In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Police finalize security plan for Chehlum processions in Kohat

Police have finalized arrangements to ensure fool-proof security of mourning processions in connection with Chehlum Imam Hussain ( RAW) to be observed on October 20

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have finalized arrangements to ensure fool-proof security of mourning processions in connection with Chehlum Imam Hussain ( RAW) to be observed on October 20.

According to details, 3000 police personnel will perform duty to ensure security.

Police said that joint check posts have been set up on the mountain peaks around the city.

The personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Police have been deployed and CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor routes of processions.

District Police Officer Kohat , Wahid Mahood will monitor and visit various routes along processions.

In addition, 70 checkposts have been set up to ensure maximumsecurity in the city.

Related Topics

Police Visit Kohat October

Recent Stories

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

31 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s archaeological history showcased in ..

46 minutes ago

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

1 hour ago

UAE men&#039;s table tennis team advances 15 spots ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt to launch professional developmen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.