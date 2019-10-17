Police finalize security plan for Chehlum processions in Kohat

Police have finalized arrangements to ensure fool-proof security of mourning processions in connection with Chehlum Imam Hussain ( RAW) to be observed on October 20

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Police have finalized arrangements to ensure fool-proof security of mourning processions in connection with Chehlum Imam Hussain ( RAW) to be observed on October 20.

According to details, 3000 police personnel will perform duty to ensure security.

Police said that joint check posts have been set up on the mountain peaks around the city.

The personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Police have been deployed and CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor routes of processions.

District Police Officer Kohat , Wahid Mahood will monitor and visit various routes along processions.

In addition, 70 checkposts have been set up to ensure maximumsecurity in the city.