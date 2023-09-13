Police handover stolen vehicle to owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Police, in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday, recovered a stolen Mazda vehicle handed over to the owner.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Saghir Hussain Sangi, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hali Road, Abdul Khalique Jhatiyal, during patrolling, recovered a Mazda that was found stolen from the limits of Auto Bhaan Police station, and handed over to its real owner, Siraj udin Malik.

Meanwhile, the vehicle owner expressed gratitude to SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and SHO Hali Road Saghir Hussain Sangi for recovering his vehicle.