UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held 30 Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover 4600 Kites

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police held 30 kite sellers, flyers; recover 4600 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in its crackdown against kite sellers and flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 30 out laws besides recovering 4600 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police held 19 kite flyers and sellers namely Waqas Zaib, Hamza Aslam, Muhammad Aqeel, Abdullah, Hunnain Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Asad Ullah and others and recovered 520 kites and 10 kites flying string rolls from their possession.

Ratta Amral police rounded up five kite sellers namely Muhammad Toqeer, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Adam, Usman Ali and Muhammad Yousaf and seized 4050 kites and 21 string rolls.

Banni police arrested Hussnain Ali with four kites and a string roll. New Town police held two, Javed Kareem and Ali Raza for having 10 kites and two string rolls.

Sadiqabad police arrested two, namely Arbaz and Muhammad Shan for possessing 77 kites.

Race course police conducted a raid and netted Abbas and recovered 30 kites and four string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against kite flying ban violators and taking action inaccordance with the law.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Kotli Fawad Ahmed From

Recent Stories

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

4 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

10 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

29 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

41 minutes ago

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.