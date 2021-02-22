Police held 30 kite sellers, flyers; recover 4600 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in its crackdown against kite sellers and flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 30 out laws besides recovering 4600 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police held 19 kite flyers and sellers namely Waqas Zaib, Hamza Aslam, Muhammad Aqeel, Abdullah, Hunnain Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Asad Ullah and others and recovered 520 kites and 10 kites flying string rolls from their possession.

Ratta Amral police rounded up five kite sellers namely Muhammad Toqeer, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Adam, Usman Ali and Muhammad Yousaf and seized 4050 kites and 21 string rolls.

Banni police arrested Hussnain Ali with four kites and a string roll. New Town police held two, Javed Kareem and Ali Raza for having 10 kites and two string rolls.

Sadiqabad police arrested two, namely Arbaz and Muhammad Shan for possessing 77 kites.

Race course police conducted a raid and netted Abbas and recovered 30 kites and four string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against kite flying ban violators and taking action inaccordance with the law.