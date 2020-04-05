UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Corona Infected Person

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Police hold corona infected person

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Kohat Police Sunday held a coronavirus infected person in Shapur area and the number of coronavirus infected persons now raised to 27 in District Kohat.

After infected person in Shapur, the police have sealed the entire area, on the directives of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman and directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Khan and TMA Gumbat to start spray in the area besides starting the screening of other people of the area.

The police have advised the people to stay at home to avoid any further infection.

Related Topics

Police Kohat Abdur Rehman Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

11 minutes ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

41 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

41 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

1 hour ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.