Police hold corona infected person

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Kohat Police Sunday held a coronavirus infected person in Shapur area and the number of coronavirus infected persons now raised to 27 in District Kohat.

After infected person in Shapur, the police have sealed the entire area, on the directives of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman and directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Khan and TMA Gumbat to start spray in the area besides starting the screening of other people of the area.

The police have advised the people to stay at home to avoid any further infection.