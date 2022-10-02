UrduPoint.com

Police Identify Tortured Body Of Slain Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Police identify tortured body of slain woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :An unknown young woman whose tortured body was found from village Ghulam Jakhro near Nooriabad industrial zone, Jamshoro district, on September 26 has been identified as the final year student of Sindh University's Institute of Art and Design.

According to the Station House Officer Nisar Ahmed Khokhar, the police had detained her husband Zahid Solangi on suspicion of killing his wife besides registering FIR on 2 policemen for handing over the body for burial to Edhi Foundation without postmortem.

Although the police have not yet lodged FIR nominating Solangi as the murder accused, the police said they were waiting for family of the slain woman which received her body on Sunday to lodge the case.

The police said during initial interrogation the suspect had confessed about killing his wife and later dumping her body at the place from where it was found.

He cited a quarrel between the couple, who tied the knot 2 years ago,as the reason.

The police said the suspect struck the head of his wife with an iron bar.

Meanwhile, ASI Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi and head Moharar Zakir Hussain Gopang of Nooriabad police station have been charged in an FIR with the offences of trying to hide the crime's evidence and protecting the culprit.

They have also been suspended from service.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Police Police Station Student Wife Young Jamshoro September Women Sunday FIR Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

13 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

22 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

22 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

22 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.