Police identify tortured body of slain woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :An unknown young woman whose tortured body was found from village Ghulam Jakhro near Nooriabad industrial zone, Jamshoro district, on September 26 has been identified as the final year student of Sindh University's Institute of Art and Design.

According to the Station House Officer Nisar Ahmed Khokhar, the police had detained her husband Zahid Solangi on suspicion of killing his wife besides registering FIR on 2 policemen for handing over the body for burial to Edhi Foundation without postmortem.

Although the police have not yet lodged FIR nominating Solangi as the murder accused, the police said they were waiting for family of the slain woman which received her body on Sunday to lodge the case.

The police said during initial interrogation the suspect had confessed about killing his wife and later dumping her body at the place from where it was found.

He cited a quarrel between the couple, who tied the knot 2 years ago,as the reason.

The police said the suspect struck the head of his wife with an iron bar.

Meanwhile, ASI Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi and head Moharar Zakir Hussain Gopang of Nooriabad police station have been charged in an FIR with the offences of trying to hide the crime's evidence and protecting the culprit.

They have also been suspended from service.