Police Intensify Crackdown Against Kite-flying

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) In compliance with the directives from the Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore police geared up its crackdown against kite-flying and chemical string across the city.

A Lahore police spokesperson told media on Tuesday that the police have registered 1,940 cases and apprehended around 1,997 individuals during the crackdown against kite-flying. More than 39,400 kites and 1,671 string rolls were recovered from the possession of the accused. Arrests were made in different areas, including 455 individuals in City Division, 450 in Cantonment, 170 in Civil Lines, 292 in Sadar, 265 in Iqbal Town, and 365 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana stated that the bloody game of kite-flying cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that stringent action was being taken against those involved in kite-flying under the Kite Flying Act, targeting individuals engaged in the manufacturing, buying, selling, and use of kites and strings. A zero-tolerance policy against such law-breaking elements was being implemented rigorously, he added.

Furthermore, the CCPO issued directives to utilize modern technology to arrest individuals involved in online kite-flying businesses, in addition to taking effective measures to dismantle kite making and supply networks. He urged parents to prevent their children from engaging in this life-threatening hobby.

