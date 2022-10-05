UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Suspended For Being Absent From Snap Checking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A police officer was suspended for being absent from the snap checking on late Tuesday night.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho paid a surprise visit to different areas of the megalopolis late Tuesday night and inspected the security measures and process of snap checking.

The Karachi Police chief suspended a station house officer (SHO) of Saddar police station for being absent from snap checking in his jurisdictions.

He added that to control the increasing the street crimes in the city, a comprehensive plan had been devised for police patrolling and snap checking.

Strict disciplinary actions were being taken against negligent officers and officials of police, he concluded.

