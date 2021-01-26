UrduPoint.com
Police Officials Directed To Control Car Lifting Menace

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Police officials directed to control car lifting menace

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Bahawalpur, Rab Nawaz Tala has directed the police officials to play their significant role against car and motorcycle lifting.

He presided over a meeting of police officials at his office.

He directed the officials of Anti-Car Lifting Squad (AVLS) to visit all police stations and collect the record of vehicles which were recovered or confiscated by police.

He said that AVLS would also conduct investigation into the cases pertaining to car and motorcycle lifting. He said that notorious criminals should be kept under vigilance and surveillance.

The SP said that record about stolen, recovered and confiscated vehicles might be submitted to the office of the district police officer on daily basis. He said that gangs involved in car and motorcycle lifting would be brought to justice.

