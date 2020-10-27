UrduPoint.com
Police On High Alert After Peshawar Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police put on high alert following Peshawar explosion occurred on Tuesday.

On the directives of IG Sindh, SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi has instructed district police to remain on high alert in the wake of deadly blast.

SSP has directed police officials to beef up security measures.

SSP directed to make patrolling, picketing, and snap checking more efficient.

He directed all DSPs and all SHOs to ensure their presence in their territorial jurisdictions. SSP also instructed to keep vigilant eye on suspicious elements at exit and entry points of the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

