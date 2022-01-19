UrduPoint.com

Police Operation Against Professional Beggars Underway, 45 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 07:45 PM

police operation against professional beggars underway, 45 arrested

The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and as many as 45 beggars were arrested as professional beggars not only affected traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also created fear of accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and as many as 45 beggars were arrested as professional beggars not only affected traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also created fear of accidents.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah alongwith their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 45 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.

"Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added.

As the society would improve, the traffic flow would also improve, he said.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

59 seconds ago
 IGP issues orders for promotion of IT based polici ..

IGP issues orders for promotion of IT based policing

1 minute ago
 More tests detect 26 Omicron variant, 3,648 COVID- ..

More tests detect 26 Omicron variant, 3,648 COVID-19 cases: says Murad Shah

1 minute ago
 AJK People laid foundation of positive change by p ..

AJK People laid foundation of positive change by posing full trust in PTI's ideo ..

1 minute ago
 Waris Khan Police searched Chamanzar colony, 81 su ..

Waris Khan Police searched Chamanzar colony, 81 suspects questioned

7 minutes ago
 SCCI's Car Dealer Standing Committee Chairman meet ..

SCCI's Car Dealer Standing Committee Chairman meets SSP Peshawar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.