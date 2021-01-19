Police ordered to register FIR against PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab

(@fidahassanain)

Abdul Rehman, a local citizen, submits that the PTI MNA has tortured his wife and snatched her cell phone, therefore, FIR be registered against her.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) A local court on Tuesday allowed a peal seeking registration of case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kanwal Shauzab over charges of torturing a citizen.

Additional district and sessions judge Syed Faizan Haider passed the order on petition filed by a resident of the Federal capital.

Abdur Rehman, the petitioner, said that PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab tortured his wife and snatched her cell phone. He told the court that he approached the police but they refused to lodge FIR on his complaint. He stated that Kanwal Shauzab belonged to the ruling PTI and he was poor citizen. He asked the court to order police for registration of FIR against Kanwal Shauzab.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, sessions judge Syed Faizan Haider ordered to lodge FIR against PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab.