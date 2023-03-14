UrduPoint.com

Police, PTI Workers' Clashes Continue Outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park Residence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Police, PTI workers' clashes continue outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

The PTI leaders have given countrywide protest call and challenge arrest warrants before the Islamabad High Court while the local authorities have interrupted internet services in Zaman Park and the police have surrounded the whole area besides aerial surveillance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) The clashes between the Islamabad police and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers intensified outside the residence of party chairman Imran Khan in Zaman park on Tuesday.

The police had reached there to arrest Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference.

However, the workers turned into a wall and they did not allow police to reach their leader till filing of this report.

The police started water cannons and tear gas to disperse the PTI workers while aerial surveillance of the the whole area of Zaman park continued during the police operation.

The internet service also got interrupted in Zaman Park area.

According to the Islamabad police’ spokesperson, the police reached Zaman park to comply with the orders of the Islamabad court in Thoshakhana case.

On other hand, the PTI leaders gave countrywide protest call against the police operation and said that they would challenge it before the competent forum.

Earlier, as the team of Islamabad police reached Lahore to get the arrest warrants implemented, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana had a consultative meeting with the capital police.

The meeting mulled various options to arrest the PTI chief.

They said that the consultations had been completed and plan was chalked out to confront any possible reaction by the PTI leaders and workers. A list of local PTI leaders and activists was prepared. The Lahore police said any effort to stop law-enforcement agencies would be taken seriously. The Islamabad police, they said, would contact the security officer of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The PTI through its official Twitter account asked the workers to reach Zaman Park.

The Islamabad court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana and judge threat cases over his continuous skipping of court hearings.

It all started after ECP decision in which Imran Khan was disqualified in Thoshakhana case and the ECP moved a reference against Imran Khan before a local court in Islamabad.

