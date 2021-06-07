UrduPoint.com
Police Public Consultation Forum Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Police Public Consultation Forum meeting held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A Police Public Consultation Forum meeting was held in Head Rajkan area where District Police Officer, Bahawalpur suspended two police officials and issued show cause notices to few others.

The meeting was attended by station house officers and investigation officers of all four police stations of Yazman circle and people who were parties in 68 cases being investigated at those police stations. The DPO asked people to express their views or submit their complaints if they were not satisfied over performance of police investigation officers.

The DPO suspended two police officials identified as ASI Abdul Majeed and Naveed and directed conducting departmental inquiry against them. He also issued show cause notices to few other police officials including SHO.

