Open Menu

Police Razakar Arrested Over Kite-flying

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Police Razakar arrested over kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Razakar of Mansoorabad police station was arrested on the charge of kite-flying and making its video viral on social media.

According to police spokesman, Razakar Shehroz Yousuf,resident of Mohallah Akbar Town after wearing police uniform flew kite and made its video.

Later, he uploaded and made viral through social media.

Taking serious notice, the police authorities issued direction for immediate arrest of the accused.

The police arrested the accused and locked him behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under way, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

25 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan