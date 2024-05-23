Police Razakar arrested over kite-flying

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Razakar of Mansoorabad police station was arrested on the charge of kite-flying and making its video viral on social media.

According to police spokesman, Razakar Shehroz Yousuf,resident of Mohallah Akbar Town after wearing police uniform flew kite and made its video.

Later, he uploaded and made viral through social media.

Taking serious notice, the police authorities issued direction for immediate arrest of the accused.

The police arrested the accused and locked him behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under way, he added.