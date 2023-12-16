Police recover 3 abducted children, arrest 4 kidnappers

The three children kidnapped from Qasimabad, Hyderabad, on December 13 by an impostor woman pretending to be a tuition teacher have been recovered in a police raid from Gulshan-e-Hadeed phase II, Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The three children kidnapped from Qasimabad, Hyderabad, on December 13 by an impostor woman pretending to be a tuition teacher have been recovered in a police raid from Gulshan-e-Hadeed phase II, Karachi.

ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar during a press conference here on Saturday said that the police also arrested a gang of 4 kidnappers, including 2 women and recovered three abducted children, two of whom are siblings.

The recovered children include 7-year-old Alishba and 4-year-old Bushra, daughters of Imamuddin Almani and 5-year-old Hasnain, son of Nizamuddin Almani.

The ASP identified the arrested suspects as Zainab alias Zara Chandio, Dr Zaheer Abbass Laghari, Nadir Laghari and Zehra Laghari, saying that Dr Zaheer was the crime's mastermind. He recalled that the suspect Zainab alias Zara Chandio introduced herself as Najma Khoso and offered the Almani family to give tuition to their children at their neighbour's home.

Dilawar said she gave tuition to the children for three days and on the fourth day they were kidnapped. He said the police traced the suspects through their phone numbers and one of their temporary residential places, which was acquired by Nadir, was also raided in Hyderabad on the same day of the kidnapping.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Naseem Nagar check post of Qasimabad police station while Imamuddin also filed a petition in the Sindh High Court through his brother-in-law advocate Ashfaque Almani.

According to the ASP, the cause of the kidnapping was the personal enmity of Dr Laghari with Almanis. He said the police were further probing the case and more details would be shared soon. During the press conference, the recovered children and the arrested suspects were produced before the media.