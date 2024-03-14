Police Seize Stolen Iron Rails From Gang
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A gang led by Ghulam Nabi Laghari has been apprehended for stealing iron rails and wooden sleepers from an old single-meter gauge train worth billions of rupees in Mirpurkhas District, on Thursday.
According to Police, The gang's operative was caught by Old Mirpur Police recovering 29 iron rails from a seized Mazda vehicle.
APP/hms/378
