Police Seize Stolen Iron Rails From Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Police seize stolen iron rails from gang

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A gang led by Ghulam Nabi Laghari has been apprehended for stealing iron rails and wooden sleepers from an old single-meter gauge train worth billions of rupees in Mirpurkhas District, on Thursday.

According to Police, The gang's operative was caught by Old Mirpur Police recovering 29 iron rails from a seized Mazda vehicle.

APP/hms/378

