Police Telecommunications Batch Passes Out At PTS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 08:59 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A 228-strong batch of telecommunications police recruits attended passing out parade upon completion of their six-month course at Police Training school (PTS) Multan on Monday.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to SSP Telecommunications Punjab Asad Sarfraz.

Exactly 228 male and female recruits completed training on wireless channel HF, VHF, email, teleprinter, wireless and Morse Code in addition to martial arts, defense tactics, firing, weapon handling, computer training by international standard modules, and awareness of laws.

Lady constable Ayesha Siddiq from Kasur won the certificate class-1 with Rs 25000 cash prize for all round best performance.

She also won Rs 20000 cash prize and a certificate on first position in academic. Constable Farooq Haidar from Jhang secured a certificate and Rs 10000 cash award for securing first position in a fire while Nimra Shakir from Lahore stood first in parade and won Rs 10000 prize with a class-1 certificate.

SSP Telecommunications Punjab Asad Sarfraz declared telecommunications as the backbone of police for its pivotal role in police operations. He stressed on the need for police to embrace modern trend in policing and seek assistance from communication means of the contemporary age.

He also stressed on following modern community policing standards.

More Stories From Pakistan