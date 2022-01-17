UrduPoint.com

Policy Formulated For High Value-added Agri Exports Promotion: ACS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Policy formulated for high value-added agri exports promotion: ACS

High value-added agriculture exports would be promoted for which new policy was being formulated, said Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab (ACS) Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :High value-added agriculture exports would be promoted for which new policy was being formulated, said Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab (ACS) Saqib Zafar.

He stated that South Punjab was a food basket and this region was playing an important role in the food security of the country.

The ACS expressed these views while chairing a meeting in connection with devising new agricultural strategy here on Monday.

He said that 29 projects were being implemented for the development of agriculture sector in the region at a cost of over Rs.10 billion.

He recommended that modern methods of efficient use of water should be adopted to prevent wastage of water adding that uncultivated area of the region should be brought under cultivation and organic farming should be promoted in Koh-i-Suleman and Cholistan.

Earlier, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, briefed on the new agricultural strategy.

He underscored the need to set up a separate Directorate of Marketing and Punjab Agricultural Marketing Authority (PAMRA) in South Punjab. He suggested that the provincial government should appoint a separate Director General of Agriculture in South Punjab while the Department of Agriculture, South Punjab should be given access to the Kisan Card portal It was informed that Rs. 390 million was being spent on corporate farming project and Rs. 199.7 million on providing infrastructure in ten agri-markets. The Horizontal Land Development Project in South Punjab has been started at a cost of Rs. 2 billion.

A sum of Rs over 180 mln would be spent on 10 projects of agriculture in Koh-i-Suleman and DG Khan while a substation of Cotton Research Centre was being built with over Rs 210 mln, he concluded.

Related Topics

Exports Punjab Water Agriculture Saqib Ali Cotton Cholistan Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Timber thieves held while cutting tree

Timber thieves held while cutting tree

12 seconds ago
 LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

31 minutes ago
 OECD Says Economic Growth May Slow Down in Several ..

OECD Says Economic Growth May Slow Down in Several Major Countries

15 seconds ago
 China cancels plans to sell Olympic tickets to pub ..

China cancels plans to sell Olympic tickets to public

16 seconds ago
 Tear gas fired at thousands rallying in Sudan agai ..

Tear gas fired at thousands rallying in Sudan against coup

18 seconds ago
 Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked ..

Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked page

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.