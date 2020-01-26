Polio cases surge to 4 in country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Polio cases have reached to 4 in year 2020.While 2 cases reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 also from Sindh and in 2019 the total cases reported were 139.An official from the Emergency Operation Center (EOS) said that both the cases of 2019 were reported from Sindh.

8 year old boy, resident of district Qambar, got infected with the contagion but died before the diagnosis.A 24 month infant from district Dadu, Tehsil Johi is diagnosed with the contagion.All cases of Polio came from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

A child of 42 month, resident of district Sajawal, became handicapped as a result of virus.Official from KPK said that they were receiving reports of 2019 in 2020.National Coordinator of EOS Rana Safdar said that 3 polio drives have been initiated to address the problem.