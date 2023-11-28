Open Menu

Polio Teams Bask In Support Of Islamabad's Top Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Polio teams bask in support of Islamabad's top officials

In a testament to the unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, Islamabad's top officials, including Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, descended upon the field to lend their support to the ongoing polio vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In a testament to the unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, Islamabad's top officials, including Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, descended upon the field to lend their support to the ongoing polio vaccination drive.

Under their guidance, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates meticulously monitored the teams' progress, ensuring that every child in their respective subdivisions received the life-saving drops.

Their presence served as a beacon of hope, inspiring the polio workers who are tirelessly working to protect our communities from this debilitating disease.

Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik and Assistant Commissioner Nellore, taking the lead in this crucial effort, ventured into the Inkaar NA, a community known for its reluctance to embrace vaccination.

With the unwavering support of the police, they met with residents, dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding polio vaccination. Their efforts bore fruit as many parents, initially hesitant, agreed to have their children vaccinated.

This unwavering commitment to the polio eradication drive is a shining example of the synergy between Islamabad's leadership and its people.

It demonstrates that despite the challenges posed by certain pockets of resistance, the collective determination to protect our children from polio remains unshaken.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Polio Nellore Progress Lead From Top

Recent Stories

Dr Nafees calls on Railways Minister

Dr Nafees calls on Railways Minister

35 seconds ago
 CEO Bannu Cantonment Board Bilal Pasha 'commits su ..

CEO Bannu Cantonment Board Bilal Pasha 'commits suicide: Police

37 seconds ago
 AC Shalimar to oversee anti-polio campaign teams w ..

AC Shalimar to oversee anti-polio campaign teams working in Shalimar subdivision

38 seconds ago
 No dialogue with India on cross border pollution i ..

No dialogue with India on cross border pollution issue at COP-28

40 seconds ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30,766 power pilferers in 80 days ..

40 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.40b from 45,103 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.40b from 45,103 defaulters in 76 days

40 minutes ago
Minister advocates prudent resource use, focus on ..

Minister advocates prudent resource use, focus on higher education, cost efficie ..

40 minutes ago
 Delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visits PSCA

Delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visits PSCA

40 minutes ago
 Team Muhammad Aslam clinches hockey title

Team Muhammad Aslam clinches hockey title

44 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism of ..

Govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism of KP: Minister

44 minutes ago
 Newly posted DG Sports assumed charge, vows to res ..

Newly posted DG Sports assumed charge, vows to restore sports activities in KP

44 minutes ago
 Meeting deliberates on proposed allocation for pri ..

Meeting deliberates on proposed allocation for prioritized projects

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan