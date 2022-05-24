UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Vital For Saving Pakistan's Economic Sovereignty: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Political stability vital for saving Pakistan's economic sovereignty: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that political stability was essential for victory in the war of saving Pakistan's economic sovereignty.

In a statement, she said that the media should cover political activities but boycott the activities of spreading mischief, violence and terror.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his unequivocal intention to protect the economy and the people, the minister said.

In Lahore, she said the red line had been crossed by firing on policeman Kamal Ahmed.

It was time to put a red line to save Pakistan's economy and people, she said, adding that in the path of recovery of the economy and relief of the people, a 'straight line' has been drawn, no one will be allowed to cross that line.

The minister said those who have destroyed Pakistan could not be allowed to wreak further havoc. She said that there will be no compromise on the economy and the safety of the people.

"Whenever the economy starts to take off, Imran's mischief becomes an obstacle in its path", she remarked.

She recalled that when the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was planned and Chinese President Xi Jinping 's visit to Pakistan was scheduled, the PTI started a sit-in at D Chowk.

"Today we have started to revive the economy of Pakistan and provide relief to the people and no interference will be tolerated", she said.

Revival of the economy and relief to the people was a one-point agenda, she said and added that there would be no compromise on it and any effort to subvert this agenda would not be tolerated.

She said that now the people also would have to decide whether to stand with the ' looters and rioters gang' or with the development and construction of the country.

The people's priority was construction, development and prosperity, she maintained.

Every step was being taken to save the people from these miscreants and rioters, she assured. 'We will not allow the conspiracy to create any hurdle in the path of revival of the economy, reduction in inflation in the country," Maryam Aurangzeb announced.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Firing Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf China Visit CPEC Maryam Aurangzeb Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Islamabad Azadi march: Police launch brutal crackd ..

Islamabad Azadi march: Police launch brutal crackdown on PTI leaders, workers

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.