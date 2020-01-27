Pontecorvo opens 3-day 6th Mega Leather Show

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo said on Monday that Pakistan and Italy had since long been enjoying cordial relations in trade, culture and various other fields, while their bilateral trade swelled to US $ 3 billion.

He was talking to media men after inaugurating a three-day 6th Mega Leather Show jointly organized by Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) and Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association here at Expo Centre.

The ambassador said Pakistan was now fast advancing on the path to progress and prosperity.

He was of the view that such exhibitions substantially help in trade promotion and enhancement of exports of a country, asserting that Italy was put in place effective measures to further boost trade rations with Pakistan.

Italian Ambassador said Mega Leather Show presented Pakistan's potential and quality in leather products manufacturing sector, adding Italy was also interested to make investments in value-addition side of this sector.

Expressing his feelings about his visit to Lahore, he said, "I always enjoyed my visits to historic and cultural city of Lahore and I receives excellent hospitality here". He added that Lahore was famous worldwide for its culture, heritage, and tourism and he was fond of Lahori cuisine.

Pontecorvo said cricket matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh were welcoming and "I say best of luck to Pakistani team".

Later, the Ambassador also took a round of various stalls set up by national and international leather products' manufacturing companies at the Show and apprenticed the quality of Pakistani products.

Pakistan Tanners Association Chairman Sheikh Afzal Hussain, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer Association Chairman Mohammad Younis, Pakistan Mega Leather Show Convener Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh, Zahid Hussain, Agha Syeden, leather products' designers from Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design were also present.