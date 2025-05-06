Free eye camp begins at Jalalpur Pirwala THQ Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A three-day free eye camp on Tuesday was inaugurated at Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Jalalpur Pirwala by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Lal Muhammad Joiya.

According to a spokesperson,the camp has been organized by Al-Shifa Trust to provide free eye checkups and surgeries for poor patients.

Citizens appreciated the efforts of Al-Shifa Trust and expressed gratitude to the hospital administration and MPA Joiya for ensuring full support and facilities for the initiative.