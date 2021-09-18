Port authorities should play proactive role against marine pollution: Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Port authorities like Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQT) should be proactive against marine pollution and engage the experts to figure out the solutions as it was damaging the normal protections.

He expressed these views in his recorded message while addressing a single day international seminar (Webinar) on "Marine Pollution Management-Issues and Remedies" here at Conference Hall, KPT Head Office on Saturday.

The marine pollution has gone unnoticed and it has become global issue because it is damaging the marine life and other resources, he said.

We must have such sort of exercises and activities like seminars to tackle this challenge, the minister for Maritime Affairs told, saying that the Port Authorities like KPT and PQA should take this issue serious and find the solutions.

The new shipping policy is in line of fulfillment of global commitment of marine pollution and it would also support to mitigate its impact, Zaidi articulated, informing that we need green ports where we could generate green energy like wind energy.

During the session, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs, Mahood Baqi Boulvi said in his video message that Shipping being efficient and cost-effective transport sector contributed more than 80 per cent of global trade.

Year 2020 has been declared as Year of blue economy for Pakistan by Prime Minister, Imran Khan, he said. Promoting sustainable shipping, reducing pollution, ensuring energy efficiency and encouraging technology innovation and developing maritime infrastructure have been key objectives of government, he told.

PTI-led government was taking concrete steps to address the issues being faced by ministry of maritime affairs, he informed Pakistan will be contesting elections of the international maritime organization this year to play more active and leading role in maritime sector, he recounted.

Inaugurating session, Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich said that the seminar was organized to commemorate the International Maritime Day. The international event would highlight maritime pollution issues and remedies, he told.

Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich was the chief guest of the inaugural session, while officials from different organizations were also present on the occasion.