Power Generation Of Tarbla Dam Increased To 4020 MW

Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Power generation of Tarbla dam increased to 4020 MW

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Monday has reduced to 1522.79 feet while power production also decreased to 4020 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, water inflow and power production once again started reducing and it was 4020 megawatts where 17 power generations units were working with full capacity.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

