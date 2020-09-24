Power pilferers booked in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught eight persons involved in electricity theft. Police source said on Thursday that FESCO task force had conducted raids at chak 139 NB, Bhera, 111 NB,113 NB, chak 33 SB and other various areas and caught red handed eight persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Police had registered separate cases against the power pilferers on the reports of FESCO authorities.