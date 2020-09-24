UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:53 PM

Power pilferers booked in sargodha

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught eight persons involved in electricity theft. Police source said on Thursday that FESCO task force had conducted raids at chak 139 NB, Bhera, 111 NB,113 NB, chak 33 SB and other various areas and caught red handed eight persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught eight persons involved in electricity theft. Police source said on Thursday that FESCO task force had conducted raids at chak 139 NB, Bhera, 111 NB,113 NB, chak 33 SB and other various areas and caught red handed eight persons involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Police had registered separate cases against the power pilferers on the reports of FESCO authorities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

Diplomats, foreign delegates to visit LoC today: I ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-poverty SDGs by 2030: PM to virtually address ..

15 minutes ago

Sindh Education Minister pays surprise visits to e ..

2 minutes ago

Australian rescuers forced to euthanise some beach ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Lawmakers Call for Moving Donbas Talks F ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Biotech Company Biocad Set to Produce COV ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.