Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khayaban Colony feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Khawaja Garden, new Dost Street, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street and LCM feeders linked with 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, Hussain Pur (Bangla), Noor Mehal, Mamonkanjan, Darya Bal, Kotla, Mureedwala and Torianwala feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Sugar Mills and PC-II feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Maan Pur feeder linked with from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Canal Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Darul Ehsaan feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Muazza Shah and Jhok Malian feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Barana feeder linked with 132-KV Barana grid station, Rasiyana feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Tandlianwala City and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khalid Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Amin Pur City feeder emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Raza Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Pathan Kot feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Kot grid station, Rehmay Shah, Aalam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Akbar Abad feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station, Tariq Abad, Abdullah Pur and Manzoor Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Noorpur feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Naimat Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Zia Town feeder linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station and SOS Village feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Ashraf Colony, Peeraywal and Shalimar feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Khawaja Garden feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while People's Colony No.2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Bismillah Pur, WASA andGol Karyana feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdownfrom 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).