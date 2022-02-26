Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Karas Paint, Zahid Jee, al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, King Kong, ChinSun, Hyundai Nishat and Coca Cola feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, new Awagat and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 3 pm while Time Surmax, Zahid Jee, Hyundai Nishat Motor, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW and Hayat Chemia feeders originating from 132-KV M-III grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 1:30pm on Sunday (February 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gulberg, Tahir Pura, NIAB, Gardana, Kausar Abad, Judgewala, al-Rehman, Gulfishan and PAF feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will also remain suspendedfrom 9am to 1 pm on February 27.