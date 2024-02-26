Power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 27th and 29th February

from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly, consumers of Kakshal feeder will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 28th and 29th February from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM,

resultantly, consumers of Sharif Abad feeder will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from Gomal University Grid Station on 27th February from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Gomal University grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from KDA Grid Station on 28th and 29th February from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hangu and KDA grid connected feeders will face inconvenience-