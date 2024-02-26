Power Shutdown Notice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 27th and 29th February
from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly, consumers of Kakshal feeder will face inconvenience.
Power Supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 28th and 29th February from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM,
resultantly, consumers of Sharif Abad feeder will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from Gomal University Grid Station on 27th February from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Gomal University grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Power Supply will remain suspended from KDA Grid Station on 28th and 29th February from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hangu and KDA grid connected feeders will face inconvenience-
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin takes action on banned chemical thread5 minutes ago
-
107th birth anniversary of Qudrat Ullah Shahab observed6 minutes ago
-
Khyber district administration starts snowfall clearing operation in Tirah6 minutes ago
-
Police SI held for allegedly raping teenager girl6 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered15 minutes ago
-
National Boys U20 Volleyball Championship in City from March 1: Khalid Waqar15 minutes ago
-
Strategies to mitigate risk of road accidents discussed16 minutes ago
-
10 illegal arm holders nabbed26 minutes ago
-
President lauds blind cricket team for bringing fame to Pakistan, highlighting DAPs' capabilities26 minutes ago
-
IT Minister forecasts bright future as Pakistan's IT exports surge26 minutes ago
-
Senate passes seven private members’ bills, refers four to committees35 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz elected first woman Chief Minister of Punjab35 minutes ago