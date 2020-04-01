Power shutdown schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Jandanwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

while FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical, King Kong, Karas Paint and MIJ (Muhammad Ibraheem) feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-I and Scarp-II feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday (April 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from City, Sivil Line and Ayub Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang-I grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

whereas Kot Momin feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhalwal grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on April 02, 2020.