Power suspension for Peshawar, Chitral, DI Khan notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 11th and 15th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Subsequently, it said consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangirabad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MCS, Babo Ghari, Marble Industry, CAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 11th and 15th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of ICF, Darmangai, Warsak Road, Shagai, KSM feeders will face inconvenience.

The power Supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 11th and 15th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikanandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Phando Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA, feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 11th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Naguman Industrial, Bakhsho Pull, New Garhi, Eidgah, Charsadda Road and Latif Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Jutilasht Grid Station on 11th October from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Resultantly consumers of Chitral Express and Jutilasht feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from D.I. Khan Grid Station on 11th and 12th October from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of Sheikh Yousaf 2 and Sagu feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Gomal University Grid Station on 11th and 12th October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to which consumers of Qureshi Mor, Kulachi, Chashma Mill, Anjuman Abad and Sheikh Rajjar feeders will face inconvenience.