Power Suspension For Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:52 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur notified

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on June 14 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 132 KV Hayatabad grid connected feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on June 14 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 132 KV Hayatabad grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on June 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad transmission line connected feeders will face inconveniences. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on June 14 from 7 a.

m. to 2 p.m. owing to which consumers of 11 KV Momand Steel, Northen Bottling feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV RA Bazaar, Jalozai, Nowshera Cantt, CST Milll, HPT, Ghee Mill feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on June 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC feeders will face inconveniences.

