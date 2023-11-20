Power suspension in Besham, Haripur, Nowshera notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 22nd November from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. resultantly, Thakot and Pattan Grid Stations related feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will remain suspended from Kholian Bala Grid Station on 22nd November from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. resultantly Haripur and Havellian Grid Stations related feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on 22nd November from 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. resultantly, consumers of R.A Bazaar, Armored Core Colony, New Cantt, Aman Garh, Ziarat Kaka Sahib and Bahadar Baba feeders will face inconvenience.