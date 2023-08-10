(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A colourful mango festival arranged by Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for the journalist community and their families received great appreciation from members for providing a source of merriment to them and their kin as well.

The event received a warm response from journalist community of Peshawar who despite of sizzling heat and severe humidity started arriving at the press club along with their families from 5:00 p.m. till late evening.

Apart from young journalists, senior members also took out time to avail the opportunity of enjoyment and excitement.

The decision taken by office bearers of PPC of holding the mango festival was aimed at providing a source of recreation to newsmen and their families at this time of mental stress due to the nature of their job and financial stress caused by price hike and loss of jobs for news industry employees.

President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik, General Secretary, Imran Mosazai along with other seniors of the journalists' community of Peshawar including Shamin Shahid, M. Riaz, Farman Lala, Saiful islam Saifi, Anila Shaheen and others received arriving families of PPC.

At the festival, several stalls were set up for the provision of sweet mangos and chilled milkshakes to visitors and their families.

"The main objective of the mango party is to provide an opportunity to get together to families of our journalists who can meet here and have fun while eating sweet mangos," commented Arshad Aziz Malik, President of PPC.

Due to the nature of the job of media men who are mostly fully occupied from morning to night in meeting deadlines set for filing of different stories, cannot manage some outdoor activities for their families, Arshad added.

"Apart from its main task of focusing on the welfare of the journalist community, its capacity building on modern trends of journalism and protection of their rights, the PPC's office bearers also concentrate on refreshing of its members and their families by arranging different events, Arshad told APP.

Different activities were arranged at the mango festival for the entertainment of children including face painting, jumping castle, magician and music.

A number of PPC members and their families appreciated the idea and thanked Arshad Aziz Malik along with other organizers for providing a source of entertainment to them.

Hassan Rafiq, a young journalist working for Public tv, in his vlog termed the event as historic which provided a source of joy and elation to the journalist community working in a strict working environment.

In the prevailing circumstances when the journalist community of KP in particular and Peshawar, in general, are mostly covering gruesome incidents of suicide bomb attacks and armed attacks on security forces, holding such event for providing them with some relaxation is very timely and need the hour, Hassan Rafiq added.

Children attending the event also expressed their happiness and enjoyment over attending the mango festival.

"We eat sweet mango and enjoyed playing with each other besides having painting on faces," observed children while talking with media men.

Female family members also hailed the decision of PPCs and said such events should be held on a regular basis for providing a source of entertainment and amusement to family members, especially children, of the journalist community.

They also thanked office bearers of PPC for recently holding a prize distribution ceremony among distinction-holder children of the journalist community.

The prize distribution ceremony has not only rewarded our children for their hard work but also instilled a spirit of competition among others to do more studies and get prizes next year, they added.