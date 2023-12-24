PPP is fighting to overcome poverty, inflation in country: Bilawal

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that his party is not fighting any politician or political party, but the poverty, inflation and unemployment in the country.

Chairman PPP, while talking to the media after submitting his nomination papers to the Returning Officer (RO) NA-194(Larkana-I) in Larkana, on Sunday, said that he has submitted his nomination papers for three Constituencies

of the National Assembly – Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Lahore.

He added that he is contesting the election so that salaries are increased, farmers and laborers are given their rights, 3 million houses could be built for poor families, world-class health facilities could be available free of cost to the common man across the country, and youth could also get relief.

He said that he was contesting the election because the people were in a lot of trouble at the moment.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in response to a question about electoral alliance with other parties, said that his party is contesting the election on its own, and has not decided on an alliance with any other party. “I have been saying that we may have differences with a party leader, but not with a political worker. I am asking all political workers to come and fight elections with us,” he added.

In response to another question, he said that both the constituencies of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot were the traditional electoral constituencies of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and now he wants to take responsibility for those two constituencies himself.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Suhail Ahnwar Siyal, District President of PPP Larkana Khurshed Ahmed Junejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Khair Muhammad Shaikh and others were also accompanied by the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.