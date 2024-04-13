PPP Leaders Leave Larkana To Attend Bhutto's 45th Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A caravan of the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, led by President Raja Pervez Ashraf set off for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Saturday to participate in the 45th death anniversary of party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Prior to the departure, a gathering of PPP stalwarts welcomed Raja Pervez Ashraf.
The rally, adorned with PPP flags, witnessed a significant turnout of party members and supporters from various regions, reflecting the widespread reverence for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's enduring legacy.
Notable figures such as Chaudhry Yasin, leader of PPP Azad Kashmir, and a multitude of party workers from different cities joined the procession, underscoring the unity and strength of the PPP's support base.
Throughout the journey, enthusiastic party workers greeted the participants with fervor, showering flower petals and chanting slogans, amplifying the spirit of reverence and solidarity marking the occasion.
Recent Stories
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two stores challaned for selling illegal drugs5 minutes ago
-
89 arrested, 108 cases registered for profiteering14 minutes ago
-
Secretary health inspects vaccination process during Eid15 minutes ago
-
One person killed, two other injured in rain related incidents: PDMA45 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation in Buner1 hour ago
-
Two die, 2 injured in Bahawalpur lightning strikes1 hour ago
-
Child reunited with parents1 hour ago
-
Alhamra Eid gala continues1 hour ago
-
PDMA heavy machinery reaches pishin to mitigate flood impact2 hours ago
-
Supply from 142 feeders affected due to rain2 hours ago
-
Passenger bus toppled leaving 25 injured2 hours ago
-
Flood water swept away roads in Chitral due to heavy rains2 hours ago