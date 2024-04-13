(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A caravan of the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, led by President Raja Pervez Ashraf set off for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Saturday to participate in the 45th death anniversary of party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Prior to the departure, a gathering of PPP stalwarts welcomed Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The rally, adorned with PPP flags, witnessed a significant turnout of party members and supporters from various regions, reflecting the widespread reverence for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's enduring legacy.

Notable figures such as Chaudhry Yasin, leader of PPP Azad Kashmir, and a multitude of party workers from different cities joined the procession, underscoring the unity and strength of the PPP's support base.

Throughout the journey, enthusiastic party workers greeted the participants with fervor, showering flower petals and chanting slogans, amplifying the spirit of reverence and solidarity marking the occasion.