PPP, PML-N leaders trying to pressurize govt for availing NRO: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were trying to pressurize Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for availing national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), for their fathers, involved in looting national money.

The leaders of PPP and PML-N, would have to face the accountability process and the government would never grant them any NRO, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto were enjoying the luxurious life over public money plundered by their parents from national projects, he added.

Maryam and Bilawal Bhutto had no experience to buy vegetables and other food items from the markets so they didn't aware of difference between liters and grams, he stated.

The participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were trying to befooling the public, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and others leaders of PPP and PML-N, were involved in corruption cases and they would have to face accountability at any cost.

He made it clear that PTI government would never compromise with corrupt leaders. The accountability process would continue without discrimination, he added.