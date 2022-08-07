PPP provincial secretary condemns contemptuous campaign against state institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party's provincial Secretary Information and former senator Aajiz Dhamrah while condemning contemptuous campaign against state institutions, demanded action against responsible persons.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press club on Sunday, Dhamrah said that PTI chief Imran Khan could not contest by elections on 9 National Assembly seats as he was already a member of the parliament.

He said Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf had adopted politics of hatred and PTI currently does not have any candidates, that was why Imran Niazi had decided to contest elections on 9 NA seats, he said and added that there was no place for Imran Khan in Pakistan's politics.

He alleged that the PTI tried to misrepresent the incident of a Pakistan Army helicopter in Balochistan which had caused grief to the families of the martyrs.

He said that Imran Khan's politics of spreading hatred and violence would not be allowed to continue and legal and constitutional measures had been initiated for this purpose.

Aajiz Dhamrah demanded of the higher judiciary to take suo moto notice over the PTI chief's politics of maligning state institutions and refrain him from playing politics of hatred.

PPP's district information secretary Ehsan Abro, PS 66 information Secretary Nadeem Jatoi and Sikandar Hayat Khanzada were also present on the occasion.