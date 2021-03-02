(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was using unfair means for Yusuf Raza Gilani's victory in Senate elections.

The PPP leaders ruling in Sindh were utilizing tax payer's money to convince voters for victory of Yusuf Raza Gilani, said Zartaj Gull in a private television channel programme.

Commenting on a video scandal of a PPP leader, she said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of such illegal activity.

Expressing dismay over the weak policies of Sindh government, Zartaj Gull said the PPP leaders have become failed in resolving genuine issues of the people living in rural parts of the province. Claiming victory of her party candidates contesting Senate elections on Wednesday, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the majority seats.