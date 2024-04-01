PPP to achieve significant success in Senate polls, claims Sharjeel Memon

Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the People's Party will achieve significant success in the Senate elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the People's Party will achieve significant success in the Senate elections.

Speaking to the media at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh Government and the Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control are conducting a crackdown across the province, resulting in significant success in seven or eight cases.

There has been a positive response to this crackdown, and the aim is to halt all types of drug supply under all circumstances, Memon added.

He stated that immediately after Eid, the Sindh government will provide relief to people not only in Karachi but all over Sindh. The construction work on Jam Sadiq Bridge and Yellow Line BRT will commence swiftly.

He emphasized that the People's Party has consistently advocated for the freedom of the judiciary.

The party remains committed to ensuring the judiciary's autonomy, a cause for which only the People's Party workers have made sacrifices, even shedding blood. It is disheartening that such efforts are often overlooked or misunderstood.

He mentioned that there was a nationwide campaign against illegal encroachments, during which the illegally constructed Bani Gala was regularized under court orders.

He emphasized that they fully support the freedom of the judiciary. However, the deliberate targeting of their institutions during such occasions is solely aimed at portraying PTI founder as a national hero and propagating the narrative that he has been mistreated.

He mentioned that there is no issue if Faisal Vawda decides to become a senator. Previously, he was affiliated with a political party, but now he is contesting the elections as an independent candidate and not representing any specific party.