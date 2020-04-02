UrduPoint.com
PPP To Establish Corona Fund To Help Deserving People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to set up a relief fund to support the deserving people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to set up a relief fund to support the deserving people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, issued by the party on Thursday, the PPP parliamentarians and party leaders would deposit their donations in the fund.

The release said that PPP Central Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a permission to set up the fund. Legally, it is a binding on the political parties to inform the ECP about establishment of any fund and provision of details of the donors.

The PPP has requested the ECP to exempt the fund from binding of provision of donors' details. The letter has referred to the corona fund, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which has been exempted from provision of details of the donors.

