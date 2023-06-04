UrduPoint.com

PPP To Mark 70th Birth Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party will hold a rally on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in the city.

This was informed by PPP Lahore Division President Chaudhry Aslam Gill during his visit to Liberty Chowk, Mochi Gate and Nasser Bagh areas on Sunday to review the arrangements made for marking the 70th birth anniversary of the party leader.

The birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto is celebrated on June 21 every year.

Commenting on current political situation and upcoming general election, Aslam Gill said allowing only electables in the folds of political parties would not have a positive impact on national politics. He said that only the PPP could steer the country out of the current political and economic crises.

