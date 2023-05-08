PPP wins LG polls in 24 districts of Sindh

(@Abdulla99267510)

In Karachi's 246 union councils, election results have been completed in 240. PPP has emerged as the largest party with victories in 98 union councils while JI is the second largest party with victories in 87 union councils. PTI secured victories in 43 union councils.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2023) In the local body elections held in 24 districts of Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged as the winner by securing the highest number of seats.

According to details, PPP won 67 out of 93 seats in the local body elections held in all 24 districts of Sindh.

The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) won 9 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured victories on 4 seats, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won one seat each.

However, no party was able to secure a simple majority in Karachi, which makes it necessary for the parties to form a coalition in order to elect a mayor.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 7 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Awami National Party (ANP) secured victories in 3 union councils each. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) won in one union council, while an independent candidate emerged victorious in another. The results of 6 union councils have been withheld and PPP was declared the winner in those councils.

With PPP's victory, the party will be able to exercise more control over the local government system in Sindh. This is seen as a significant win for PPP in the run-up to the upcoming general elections. The elections have also highlighted the fact that no single party enjoys a clear majority in Karachi, which has led to increased interest in forming coalitions between parties to gain control over the city's government.