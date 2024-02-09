PPPP’s Ikram-Ullah Khan Wins PS-22 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Ikram- Ullah Khan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-22, Sukkur -1 by securing 41,828 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Mubeen of Jamiat ulema e islam Pakistan, who bagged votes 39,778.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.78 %.
