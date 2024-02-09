PPPP’s Mir Nadir Ali Magsi Wins PS- 14 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Mi Nadir Ali Magsi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-14, Qambar Shahdadokot by securing 38,473 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muzaffar Ali Brohi of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 20,422.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 33.58 %.
