PPPP’s Mir Nadir Ali Magsi wins PS- 14 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Mi Nadir Ali Magsi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-14, Qambar Shahdadokot by securing 38,473 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muzaffar Ali Brohi of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 20,422.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 33.58 %.