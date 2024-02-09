PPPP’s Nadir Laghari wins PS-19 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) candidate Nadir Akmal Khan Leghari has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-19, Ghotki-II by securing 55,683 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Bari Pitafi, an independent candidate, who bagged votes 44,186.

The overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.68 %.