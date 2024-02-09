ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Samad Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-40, Quetta-III by securing 9,225 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) Qadir Ali who bagged 5,588 votes.

Overall voters' turn out remained 39 per cent.