PRC Sindh Provides First Aid To Injured Mourners In Ashura Camps

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) provided first aid to over 300 mourners during two days of Ashura at a first aid camps here.

The PRC-Sindh teams consisted of paramedical staff and trained first aid respondents and emergency response force volunteers for providing first aid to mourners in case of any untoward incident from 9th to 10th of Muharram, said a statement on Wednesday.

PRC-Sindh Ambulances were also deployed in this regard.

Provincial Secretary PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem said like every year, two-day first aid camp was established at the Numaish Chowrangi.

He said medical team remained present in the camp to provide treatment to mourners of procession from morning to till night, while 25 trained & experienced emergency response volunteers, paramedics and First Aiders of PRC headed by Emergency Response Officer (ERO) Zain-ul-Arfeen have also been put on high alert on the spot to deal with any untoward emergency situation.

"Our paramedical staff and volunteers have provided first aid to more than 300 mourners and also shifted 16 serious injured mourners to the nearest hospital in Red Crescent ambulances", said PRC-Sindh ERO Arfeen.

"Our teams provided Oral Rehydration Solutions water and other juices to the fainted mourners to maintain their energy", he added.

Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem appreciated the paramedical staff and volunteers for their dedication and for providing humanitarian services everywhere without discrimination.

